GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Public Health is gearing up for for an active mosquito season, as the state reports an upcoming mosquito-bourne virus.

As summer is just around the corner, environmental health members at Greene County Public Health are preparing for an active season of pesky mosquitos. Ohio has been recently ranked as the state for the highest numbers of the La Crosse virus, with 205 cases.

(Courtesy: Greene County Public Health)

When professionals test mosquito samples, the virus does not appear. The virus can only be discovered when an individual starts to become symptomatic.

“La Crosse causes a condition called encephalitis, or swelling of the brain,” Greene County Public Health said. “The virus mostly affects young people under the age of 16.”

There is currently no treatment for encephalitis, but only supportive care.

Prevention is available for people to take advantage of, but you will have to take some steps to protect yourself.

It is recommended that you wear long-sleeved shirts and pants, plus carrying and using insect and mosquito repellant. Avoiding heavily-populated locations of where mosquitos could be present include birdbaths, gutters, or swimming pools that are not properly kept-up with. If you have standing water in a birdbath or clogged gutters, you are suggested to clear them.

For more information, you can call 937-374-5682 to speak with the Environmental Health Team.