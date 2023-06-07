** The video in the player above is from a recent newscast **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you’ve stepped or looked outside the past couple of days, you may have noticed a difference when looking up towards the sky. The Miami Valley is experiencing the effects into at least Thursday as the Canadian wildfires continue to burn.

Particulate levels are expected to be elevated through Thursday. On Wednesday afternoon, the Ohio EPA issued an Air Quality Advisory in effect until the end of day on Wednesday.

“When air quality is in this range, people who are in sensitive groups (due to medical conditions, exposure conditions, or innate susceptibility) may experience health effects during outdoor activities,” Ohio EPA said. “To decrease the potential for health issues, sensitive groups of people (children, elderly, people with asthma or COPD) should limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity.”

According to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Committee (MVRPC), the counties of Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, and Preble are under an Air Quality Alert until at least Thursday, June 8. The Air Quality Index is estimated to be at 108, up from 105 on Wednesday.