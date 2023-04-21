DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Dayton is increasing resources for when professionals respond to mental health calls.

When authorities are called to respond to emergency situations related to mental health, a new team called the Crisis Response Unit could become involved. The new unit will consist of six different specialists, all which are licensed and trained to in responses for mental health.

“These calls have historically been handled by police but are better suited for trained mental health professionals,” the city says. “Operation of the Crisis Response Unit will allow police to respond to more appropriate calls for service while being more prepared for their next call.”

Dayton introduced the Mediation Response Unit in June 2022, which is a team of health officials that responded to scenes ranging from mediation-based escalations to disputes between neighbors. This program will exist alongside the new unit introduced, and is not going anywhere.

The city is receiving $1.4 million in grant money for the new program, which is expected to begin later this year.