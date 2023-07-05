DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A statewide group gathered over the number of signatures needed to place a reproductive rights question on the November ballot.

The Reproductive Freedom Group delivered over 700,000 signatures to Ohio Secretary of State Frank Larose’s office on Wednesday morning to be validated. The group only needs a reported 413,487 valid signatures to be eligible for the statewide vote in November.

On the November ballot, Ohio voters could be deciding whether abortion should be legal to the point of fetal viability for all Ohioans.

The group says they have spent $35 million to campaign, gather signatures and just get their message out there. Ohio Right to Life, the opposing group to Reproductive Freedom, claims they have already spent $6 million in television advertisements alone.

Since signatures have been turned into the Secretary of State’s office, local county board of elections will have until July 20 to validate the signatures and determine if enough signatures have been reached.