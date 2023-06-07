DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You may think everyone washes their hands in a universal way with soap and lots of water, but a new survey shows that doesn’t happen to be the case.

Although ninety-three percent of Americans believe washing their hands is important to keeping healthy, just under half of Americans are opting out of the soap when washing your hands.

Survey results show that forty-five percent of adults in America do not utilize soap when washing their hands. The people admitted to only rinsing off their hands with only water.

Sixty-five percent of Americans that responded to the survey have an overall negative impression of people that do not use soap.

Health experts say by washing your hands with warm water and soap, you can reduce the risk of disease-causing organisms from spreading.