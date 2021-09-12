Health leaders aren’t optimistic we’ll reach herd immunity: here’s why

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Health leaders in the Miami Valley say the steady increase of cases may encourage some people who are on the fence to get vaccinated, but the question remains, will it be enough to reach herd immunity.

Some experts say aren’t certain we’ll be able to reach herd immunity if we rely only on vaccinations.

“It seems like we’re going to have a difficult time reaching herd immunity through vaccination alone,” said Health Commissioner Clark County Combined Health District Charles Patterson.

Some health leaders believe our best chance of reaching herd immunity would be a combination of people who have gotten the delta strand plus people who are fully vaccinated, but not through vaccination alone.

However, Public Health believes herd immunity can’t be accomplished without the help of everyone.

“Well the concept of herd immunity is way off in the distance when youre thinking its not just a Montgomery County issue, Ohio issue or United States issue, it’s a worldwide issue,” said Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County PIO Dan Suffoletto.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced his vaccine mandate and testing requirements for companies with over 100 employees. Political expert at Cedarville University Dr. Mark Caleb Smith believes Biden’s mandate will be challenged by the American people.

“I think the president’s goal is to get more people vaccinated but I think the opposite is going to happen,” said Dr. Smith. “I think a lot of people are going to draw a line in the sand and say I’m not going to do it, you’re not going to order me to do it. I understand where the president is coming from but I think he misread the political moment here, he’s going to get a lot of resistance.”

At this time, the coronavirus dashboard shows just over half of the state has started the vaccination process.