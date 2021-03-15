Health departments get creative to administer leftover vaccine doses from no-shows

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Many Miami Valley counties say there are some unused vaccine doses as clinics are streamlining the process. But when people do miss an appointment, the health departments are finding creative ways to make sure the doses don’t go to waste.

Jason Menchhofer is the Mercer County Health District Administrator. He says, “The last two or three weeks it’s getting a little more difficult to fill all our appointments.” Public health departments say as many eligible groups complete their vaccinations, some doses are going unclaimed.

There are roughly 10 doses in each vial of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. If 10 people don’t show, a vial can be saved for another day, but if three or four doses are left over, the health districts find people to vaccinate.

In Greene County, Public Health’s Laurie Fox says, “We are working with local EMS firefighters to identify individuals in our community who are homebound so we vaccinate them.”

The Mercer County Health District keeps a list of people who can drive to a clinic at a moment’s notice to get an unclaimed dose. Menchhofer says, “Sometimes people show up asking if we have any extra doses. And if those people show up at the right time, occasionally we’re able to help them, as well.”

And Darke County has a similar quick list. Nursing Director Emily Hoisington says, “Even if you call and you don’t quite fit the criteria but we have to use somebody so that we don’t have to waste a dose.”

Darke, Greene, and Mercer counties say they haven’t wasted a single viable dose so far. And the vaccine clinics are making a difference. Darke County averaged 115 cases per day the week after Thanksgiving; last week it was down to 4. Hoisington says, “I feel like it’s kind of a well-oiled machine at this point.”

Fox says the process is efficient. “It was flawless, it was very very simple.”

And the numbers keep trending in the right direction. Last August Mercer County had the worst incidence rate in the state, now they’re ahead of about 25 counties.

Menchhofer says, “I guess the million-dollar question is how much of it do we attribute to the vaccine?”

Leaders at Sidney-Shelby County Health Department say they have a list of people to call for leftover doses, and no doses have been wasted since vaccinations began in December. And officials in Clark County say if they have no-shows that result in some doses being left in a vial, they call people according to age on their “no-waste list.” No doses have been wasted in Clark County, either.