WEST CARROLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A head-on vehicle crash has taken place in West Carrolton early this morning.

The two vehicle accident took place on Infirmary Road. According to regional dispatch, there were no reported injuries so far. However, medics were on the scene.

The crash occurred around approximately 1:00 a.m. and reports came in directly after the crash.

