DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One of the victims of a deadly Texas air show crash was a pilot who previously performed in Dayton several times over the last decade.

Craig Hutain died over the weekend in the Dallas Air Show during a mid-air collision that authorities are continuing to investigate. The collision caused both aircrafts to break apart, seconds after bursting into flames upon impact.

Dayton Air Show staff say they remember Hutain as one of the best pilots to ever fly in the Miami Valley. Hutain flew in Dayton over the summer and has performed here 3 times over the last ten years. His famous routine specialty was the “Tora! Tora! Tora!”, a WWII reenactment.

Hutain began flying for airlines in 1982 and had more than 34,000 flying hours. Air show staff say they will always remember him as someone to light up any room he was in.

“I think for all of us on the media committee, and ops, and everybody who worked with him, we all see a smile on Craig’s face that just went from ear-to-ear,” Shiela Wallace of the Dayton Air Show Media Relations committee, said.

“He loved what he did, loved everybody. You could find him by his smile.”

Hutain started flying at the young age of 10 years old, and he flew for the first time by himself at age 17.