GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – A man looking for work with the Grove City Police Department was arrested instead after officers found an out-of-state warrant on his record.

Austin Beauchamp had applied for a Grove City police communications technician job, a department spokesman told NBC4 on Friday. During the interview process, a detective was following standard procedure and ran a background check on Beauchamp. That background check turned up an arrest warrant for Beauchamp for a statutory rape charge out of North Carolina.

After receiving the results of the background check, Grove City police said they arrested Beauchamp on June 22. While he lived in central Ohio, the department said the warrant stemmed from an incident at a home in Guilford County in North Carolina, and Beauchamp and the victim knew each other.

Prior to applying for the communications technician job, Grove City police said it was aware Beauchamp was working as a summer instructor for a youth social services program. The department could not confirm to NBC4 the specific program where Beauchamp was employed.

Authorities took Beauchamp to the Franklin County Jail after arresting him. Grove City police expected him to be extradited back to Guilford County for trial, and Beauchamp was gone from Franklin County inmate records when NBC4 checked on Friday. No Guilford County trial record was available for Beauchamp as of Friday, because the North Carolina court does not allow online record access without a paid license.

NBC4 does not identify victims of sexual crimes.