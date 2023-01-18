Study says veganism is the most popular diet in Ohio (Credit: Chefspencil.com)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Would you believe that the most popular diet in Ohio is the vegan diet? According to Chefspencil.com and Google Trends, veganism is also the top diet in the U.S.

Keto has been America’s most popular diet since 2018, according to Google Trends. But in 2022, veganism rose to the top.

Veganism is most popular in coastal states and certain places like the District of Columbia, Ohio and Illinois.

According to Chef’s Pencil, Americans made over 600 million diet-related searches on Google in 2022, with January being the busiest month of the year for those Google searches.

If you’ve ever thought about starting a new diet at the beginning of the year, you’re not alone. The proportion of Google searches dedicated to diet and nutrition on New Year’s Day can be nearly double that during the last week of the preceding year, according to Chef’s Pencil.

Overall, interest in dieting steadily drops as the year progresses, until the next New Year’s Day comes around, according to Chef’s Pencil.

Research for this study is based on Google Trends data for the year 2022, according to Chef’s Pencil.