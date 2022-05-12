FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The Hamilton Police Department has obtained three murder warrants for Oscar Daniel Flores-Lara, Juan Antonio Hidalgo Flores and Luis Eduardo Hidalgo Flores.

From left to right: Juan Flores, Oscar Flores-Lara and Luis Flores.

These warrants are in relation to a Butler County stabbing that occurred at a Fairfield party on Saturday, May 7 which resulted in a man’s death and three people being injured.

Police said an investigation found that four people were stabbed. One of the victims, 20-year-old Ivan Diaz, died. The three other people were treated at the hospital with not life-threatening injuries.

Police said the incident was isolated and the victims were targeted.

According to Hamilton police, officers responded to the rental event space at the Fraternal Order of Police #38 Lodge at 180 Joe Nuxhall Way on reports of a shooting. Police said the space was being rented for a small, private quinceanera. The incident started after uninvited guests arrived.

The Hamilton Police Department is offering a reward for information that results in the arrest of each of these individuals. There is a $1,500 reward for information that leads to their arrest.

The investigation is still ongoing. Please Call Det. Tony Kiep with any information at 513-868-5811 ext. 1261.