HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) asked for assistance in finding a man in relation to a theft at Goodwill on 5400 North Dixie Dr.

On Jan. 4, police say a white male was observed stealing an iPhone 7, a wallet containing several credit cards and car keys from someone’s black jacket.

The man was last seen wearing a Mossy Oak hoodie and blue jeans, according to the MCSO.

Police say the man left the store and drove away in what appeared to be a silver or gray Chevy Suburban.

If you have any information or can identify this man, contact Det. Casey at (937) 890-3430 or the Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.





Images courtesy of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office