GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has caught the escaped inmate Timothy Fox.

According to a release by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Fox escaped from the Adult Detention Center around 9:45 am on Monday, November 15.

Fox is currently being held on receiving stolen property, with warrants out of both Clark and Champaign County. The release warns that Fox is known to be violent.

The Greene County Sherriff’s Office said that Fox has been apprehended and is again under the custody of the Sheriff’s Office.