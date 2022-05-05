COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for assistance in finding a missing endangered adult. On May 2, 68-year-old Roberta Ratliff, who suffers from Dementia, drove away from her residence and has not returned.

The incident took place in Franklin County on Huntly Drive in the city of Columbus.

Ms. Ratliffe drives a white 2010 Toyota Rav4 with the Ohio license plate 277ZBP.

Anyone with information on Ms. Ratliffe can call the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-888-637-1113 or 911.