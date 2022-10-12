Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire officials say it is critical to have smoke detectors in your home, but they are seeing too many cases where people don’t have any at all.

Since 2018, 78% of fires in Harrison Township occurred in homes that did not have working smoke detectors.

Fire officials say the their main goal is the safety of their community.

The Harrison Township Fire Department has started a program called the “Smoke Detector Program.” This program would include free inspections of existing smoke detectors, replacing any expired detectors and offering free installation of new smoke detectors.

The program was made possible through the funding from the federal emergency management agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant funding.