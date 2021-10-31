Happy Halloween! We are getting a break from all the rain today and we should get a treat of some sunshine at times. Comfortable temperatures as the mercury rises to around 60 this afternoon. A weak cool front will usher in cooler air for the up coming week ahead.

TODAY: Variable clouds, seasonable temperatures and howling winds. High 60

TONIGHT: Bone dry with scattered clouds and turning cooler. Low 38

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler. High 52

Much cooler weather for the rest of the week with highs in the 40s. Several mornings may have some frost as temperatures drop into the 20s and lower 30s this week.