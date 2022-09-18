HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Hamilton Police Department Sergeant is facing charges for driving under the influence and vandalism and was arrested Friday night.

The police department was notified that an off-duty officer, later identified as Casey Johnson, was allegedly involved in an altercation in the parking lot of Ross High School during a high school football game, according to a Sept. 18 release.

Johnson was promoted to Sergeant in July and has been on the police force since 2004, the release states.

Johnson left the parking lot driving a vehicle that was reported a short time later involved in a two car crash. Johnson was arrested at the scene of the crash and charged with OVI.

An additional charge of vandalism was added due to damage he reportedly caused to the door of a police cruiser.

“These are very serious and troubling allegations. If proven, they represent a significant breach of the public’s trust and warrant significant disciplinary action,” Captain Marc McManus said.

Johnson is currently being held in the Butler County Jail. He has been relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

These alleged incidents occurred outside the City of Hamilton while Johnson was off-duty. Ross Township Police department responded to the altercation while BCSO responded to the crash.

