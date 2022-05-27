HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Great Miami Rowing Center has announced plans to build a new $6.5 million boathouse, community recreation and training center in Hamilton.

The project is part of a mixed-use development at 110 North B Street in partnership with a local developer known for the development of apartments, townhomes, and mixed use projects, according to a release.

Photos courtesy of Susan T Rodriguez | Architecture • Design

The two-story, 14,000 square foot building will house the existing fleet of rowing shells, kayaks, and equipment with room for expansion to support projected growth of the organization’s programs, along with a year-round café and support spaces for the team, coaches and the community.

At the second level, the Rowing Center will include a training space with expansive views of the city that serves a dual function as a gathering space for events and recreation.

The integrated plan for development of the site will address the city’s growing demand for downtown housing while at the same time continuing to build upon the Hamilton River Plan that identified the Great Miami River as a catalyst for entertainment, recreation and economic development.

Preliminary estimates for the total project costs including construction and soft costs range between $6-6.5 million.