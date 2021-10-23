Morning clouds give way to some sunshine this afternoon. Enjoy today because even though Sunday is expected to rather wet. Rain may be heavy at times with isolated storms.

TODAY: Variable clouds. Cool. High 60

TONIGHT: Generally cloudy, few showers, mainly late. Low 48

SUNDAY: Showers likely with isolated storms. Rain may be heavy at times. Gusty winds. High 66

Rain continues on Monday. Temperatures will likely drop during the day on Monday with the passage of a cold front. Dry weather for Tuesday and part of Wednesday. Rain returns for Thursday and Friday.