COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Dr. Amy Acton said based on current models, Ohio could see a surge of 6,000 to 8,000 coronavirus cases a day by the peak of the curve, which is projected to be May 1.

"Remember it's doubling in New York right now. It's doubling every three days," Dr. Acton said. "The more we can push that surge off the better our hospitals are getting ready and building out their systems so everyday matters."