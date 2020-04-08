Hail, severe weather hits Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio — It was a busy morning of thunderstorms across parts of the area Wednesday.
2 NEWS received several reports of hail across the Miami Valley Wednesday morning.
Several photos showing hail around the size of a quarter around the Troy-area.
Some smaller stones were reported just south of there in Tipp City.
Small hail also piled up in South Charleston, one viewer sending in a photo that showed hail stones closer to an inch in diameter.
These storms tracked across the Miami Valley early this morning, and Storm Team 2 will continue to monitor the weather throughout the day.