Hail, severe weather hits Miami Valley

News
Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio — It was a busy morning of thunderstorms across parts of the area Wednesday.

2 NEWS received several reports of hail across the Miami Valley Wednesday morning.

Several photos showing hail around the size of a quarter around the Troy-area.
Some smaller stones were reported just south of there in Tipp City.

  • SUBMITTED: Israel Foster – Tipp City
  • SUBMITTED: David Stanislaw – Troy
  • SUBMITTED: Troy Fleiszig – Tipp City


Small hail also piled up in South Charleston, one viewer sending in a photo that showed hail stones closer to an inch in diameter.

  • SUBMITTED: Susan McDonough – South Charleston
  • SUBMITTED: Mallory Harper – South Charleston
  • SUBMITTED: Mallory Harper – South Charleston



These storms tracked across the Miami Valley early this morning, and Storm Team 2 will continue to monitor the weather throughout the day.

