Hail, severe weather hits Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio — It was a busy morning of thunderstorms across parts of the area Wednesday.

2 NEWS received several reports of hail across the Miami Valley Wednesday morning.

Several photos showing hail around the size of a quarter around the Troy-area.

Some smaller stones were reported just south of there in Tipp City.

SUBMITTED: Israel Foster – Tipp City

SUBMITTED: David Stanislaw – Troy

SUBMITTED: Troy Fleiszig – Tipp City



Small hail also piled up in South Charleston, one viewer sending in a photo that showed hail stones closer to an inch in diameter.

SUBMITTED: Susan McDonough – South Charleston

SUBMITTED: Mallory Harper – South Charleston

SUBMITTED: Mallory Harper – South Charleston





These storms tracked across the Miami Valley early this morning, and Storm Team 2 will continue to monitor the weather throughout the day.