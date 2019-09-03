Habitat for Humanity helping tornado victims rebuild

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Erica Bohannon is recovering emotionally from witnessing the tornado destroy her apartment building while hiding in a closet with her son and dog.

Bohannon, who once lived in the Westbrook Village Apartments, says she reached out immediately to Habitat for Humanity for help after the disaster.

She was already a part of the program and had picked out a plot of land to build her house, but after the tornadoes, she realized she needed a steady place to live for herself and her son.

Now, Habitat for Humanity is helping her rebuild her life by offering her financial assistance to afford the house. She is also participating in financial literacy classes and homeownership classes so that she can be successful at living in and owning her own home.

Erica has even been a part of some of the building process. Habitat for Humanity workers say she’s put in more than 100 hours of labor on her home.

Bohannon’s new home has been engineered to withstand storms. Executive Director of the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton says there is a design on the roof that will keep it more secure and less likely to blow away in a storm.

Bohannon says she remembers looking at the empty lot months ago. Now that she’s getting the opportunity to decide on fixtures, carpeting, siding and more she says it feels like this journey has been a part of the healing process after the tornadoes.

“As I’m doing the rebuilding physically on my home, internally I’m doing a lot of rebuilding. I’m having time to dedicate and really truly understand when you keep working and you keep focus, God will always make sure your needs are taken care of,” said Bohannon.