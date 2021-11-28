A cold front this morning reinforces the cold air that is in place. Winds pick up this afternoon, potentially gusting to 30 mph. Temperatures vary little today. Wind chills in the 20s and low 30s are expected today. Morning clouds give way to some afternoon sunshine.

TODAY: Gusty winds and cold. High 41

TONIGHT: Breezy & cold. Mainly clear skies. Low 25

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Cold. High 41

A weak system may bring some light precipitation late Monday night. Most of the week looks dry and temperatures recover into the 50s mid week.