A few flurries are possible this morning. A cold front will allow skies to clear this afternoon, but temperatures will stay in the 20s. Winds may gust as high as 40 mph. On Sunday temperatures rebound back to near 50.

TODAY: Increasing sunshine, turning colder, gusty winds. Temperatures in the 20s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Winds diminish. Low 15

SUNDAY: Sunny, windy and warmer. High 50

Even warmer for President’s Day on Monday with full sunshine and highs near 60. Continued mild on Tuesday but rain develops and makes it a soggy day. For the rest of the week, temperatures will mainly be in the 30s. Another storm system at the end of the week brings a wintry mix.