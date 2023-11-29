Tonight will feature just a few high clouds, mainly after midnight. Thursday will be a dry day, even though we’ll have a little more cloud cover around. It will continue to be windy as highs push a bit above 50 degrees. Clouds increase Thursday night, and rain develops late.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 30

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, windy and cool. High 55

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with rain developing. Low 40

FRIDAY: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain. High 50

It looks rainy at the end of the week. Friday morning will be wet. The rain will become a bit more scattered in the afternoon, but low rain chances will linger into Friday night.