Guns seized from Ohio home of NFL draftee Lynn Bowden

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — U.S. Marshals and the Drug Enforcement Agency seized a number of loaded assault rifles and handguns during a search of the Ohio home of football standout Lynn Bowden.

They were at the house in Youngstown around 8 a.m. Wednesday while Bowden stood on the porch in handcuffs with other people who were in the house. Police often handcuff people during searches even if no one is arrested.

No one has been arrested at this time.

Sources said police had made a number of undercover drug buys at the home, but they do not know whether Bowden was involved in any of that activity.

The Warren Harding graduate was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 80th overall pick in Round 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Bowden was a First-Team All-American at Kentucky. As a quarterback, he led the SEC in rushing with 1,468 yards.