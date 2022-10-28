Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After several years of planning, construction on Dayton’s newest YMCA is finally underway.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Northwest Health and Wellness Campus. It is being built on the site of the former Good Samaritan Hospital.

This will be the sixth YMCA in Dayton since 2000, but this facility will be different. YMCA is teaming up with Premier Health to not only provide wellness programs, but to also make health care more accessible in this neighborhood.

“In this new complex we’re going to provide physician offices, physical therapy, medical imaging, lab services, and urgent care,” Mike Riordan, the President and CEO of Premier Health, said.

Along with Premier Health, Wright State University, County Corp, Caresource, and Goodwill Easterseals will have space within the campus. These partners will provide other wellness programs and services, like educating people on ways to manage diabetes.

“A diabetic cook kitchen in the facility on the Caresource side, and we will be inviting the community to come in, whether you’re pre-diabetic or diabetic, or anyone who is just interested in a different lifestyle, that’s culturally relevant, and taught and led by people that look like them,” Dr. Judith Davis, the Vice President of Care Management for Caresource, said.

Leaders believe this facility will not only help the community’s overall health and wellbeing, but they also look at it as an investment that will create more jobs and opportunities in Dayton.

“This is a major step. This will help people with health care, will help people with their physical and mental well-being, and also bring dollars in community that can lead to more. And that’s really the point of this,” Sen. Sherrod Brown said.

It does not come without controversy, though. Some people do not think this facility addresses all of the needs of the community, and they are pushing for another hospital. Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. believes this decision will make the most out of the space.

“We’ve gotten stronger with each crisis, stronger and stronger with these crises that we’ve had. And we’ve been able to take those crises, and some call them lemons, and take those lemons and turn it into lemonade,” Mims said.

The facility is expected to completed by the end of December 2023. The YMCA plans to meet with members of the community in the spring to talk about what types of programs people would like to see at the facility.