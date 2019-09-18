Groundbreaking ceremony held for Gem City Market

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Donors and dignitaries gathered on Salem Avenue Wednesday to support Dayton’s newest grocery store. The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Gem City Market got underway. Organizers say there’s excitement and a nervous energy as they’re starting to see the fruits of their labor.

After a grocery store closed in Trotwood this week, the team at Gem City Market knows what it will mean to bring a new store into the neighborhood.

Kenya Baker says, “I’m ecstatic. I’ve waited for this moment for three years. It’s really awe-inspiring.”

A lot of hard work is paying off, as the Gem City Market reached its fundraising goal, but more years of hard work are just beginning. Lela Klein says, “We’ve been a community campaign, we’ve been a fundraising drive, we’ve been movement building. Now we have to actually start being a grocery store.”

Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony will signal the start of a new lengthy process to revitalize a section of the Salem Avenue corridor. Kenya Baker says she’s seen a lot of services leave Salem Avenue. But Gem City Market is reversing the trend.

Baker says, “I’ve been here for my entire adult life and I’ve never seen the community come together and build an actual building from the ground up.”

More than 2200 people contributed to the project and are now member owners. Each of them is invited to grab a shovel and take part in the groundbreaking ceremony.

Organizers say there’s more hard work ahead as they’ll re-focus on demolition, construction, permitting, then opening. But their sights are set on the future. Klein says, “We’re looking at a fall 2020 opening. So, we say next year we hope you’ll be getting your Thanksgiving turkey at Gem City Market.”

There was a cookout, music, and performances at the groundbreaking ceremony. Then all member owners were invited to bring a shovel for a symbolic group photo.

