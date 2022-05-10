DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The owner of a new grocery store on South Limestone Street will commit this year’s worth of net profits from the enterprise toward improvements in Springfield.

Vipul Patel, M.D., said that he is donating the revenue to further the progress being made in the south side of the City. “Our intent in opening Groceryland was to fill a gap and meet a need that was evident within our community. Now that we have established this resource, we quickly realize that there is much more work to be done. We are now seeing that opening a grocery store is just the beginning,” said Patel.

“With this in our hearts, I and my partner have decided to take all profit for the year 2022 and put it back into our community. We are planning to use this money to support our community in various ways, such as providing assistance to our employees, high school students seeking higher education, local food pantries, religious organizations, and many more.”

While providing a source of fresh food options, Groceryland is redoubling its push to offer additional name-brand products and keep prices competitive with the local market.

Groceryland is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.