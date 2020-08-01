Greenville rally supports military women, calls for changes to how military handles sexual assault

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Saturday rally in Greenville supported military women and called for change. 

Saturday afternoon protesters gathered in front of the city building to show support for women serving in the military. Event organizers say they want to be a voice for sexual assault survivors, and demand changes to how military sexual trauma is handled. 

The event was one of more than a dozen protests happening in cities across the country Saturday after the murder of Vanessa Guillen in Fort Hood, Texas. This week Guillen’s mother met with President Trump in the Oval Office, saying through an interpreter, “She wants to know who’s really responsible. Her daughter died. Her daughter died in service of her country at the hand of people who are in the military.” 

Susan Henry organized the Greenville event. She says, “There has to be change made, we need policies approved by congress and the senate, the military justice improvement act helps us by taking the reporting, the investigation and the prosecution of these crimes out of the chain of command.” 

Saturday’s event also served as a memorial for Guillen and others who have lost their lives. 

