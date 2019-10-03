Closings
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.

Greenville man killed by bull in Darke County

News
Posted: / Updated:

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Greenville man is dead after a livestock accident in Darke County.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Bruce Hoskins died after being injured by a bull.

It happened at a residence on Heller Road, near S.R. 502 just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say family members started life saving efforts before first responders arrived. Careflight was called to the scene.

Hoskins died at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

Greenville Township Rescue and Greenville Township Fire assisted the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS