Greenville man killed by bull in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Greenville man is dead after a livestock accident in Darke County.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Bruce Hoskins died after being injured by a bull.

It happened at a residence on Heller Road, near S.R. 502 just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say family members started life saving efforts before first responders arrived. Careflight was called to the scene.

Hoskins died at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

Greenville Township Rescue and Greenville Township Fire assisted the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.