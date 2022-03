BEAVERCREEK TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman.

Brandy Marie Blevins was last seen in the Kettering on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Her last known address is Beavercreek Township, but she is also known to frequent East Dayton and Riverside.

Blevins is 38 years old. She is 5’1″ and weighs around 120 pounds.

If you have seen Blevins or know anything about her whereabouts, contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (937)-376-5034.