DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County is receiving $201,227 in grant funding in hopes of reducing violent crime in the Miami Valley.

The Greene County ACE Task Force will attain the funding from the next round of Gov. DeWine’s Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program, according to an Nov. 2 release.

The Task Force will use the funds to purchase new technology and fund overtime hours for violent crime investigations, the release states.

To date, Governor DeWine has awarded nearly $70M to 146 Ohio law enforcement agencies as part of this program.

“This grant will allow the community to evolve and make necessary improvements to continue to keep Greene County safe,” State Representative Brian Lampton (R-Beavercreek) said in support of the funding.

“I was happy to support this program through our state operating budget, and I am excited to see how it can benefit the safety of our community.”