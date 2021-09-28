Greene County offering Pfizer booster shots

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County Public Health is offering doses of the Pfizer booster shot at clinics this week.

On Thursdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., individuals can get the booster shot at any Greene County Public Health clinic, a release by GCPH said.

There will also be a drive-through clinic held at the Fairborn Fire Station #2 at 2200 Commerce Center Blvd, Fairborn. The drive-through clinic will be open on Wednesday, October 13 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., GCPH said.

This booster is only available for those who have had at least six months since completing the initial Pfizer vaccine. It is avaiable for the following populations:

  • People 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings
  • People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions
  • People ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions
  • People age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmissionbecause of their job or living situation

For a list of qualifying medical conditions, click here.

For a list of Greene County providers, click here, or check statewide here.

