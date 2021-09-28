Greene County offering Pfizer booster shots

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County Public Health is offering doses of the Pfizer booster shot at clinics this week.

On Thursdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., individuals can get the booster shot at any Greene County Public Health clinic, a release by GCPH said.

There will also be a drive-through clinic held at the Fairborn Fire Station #2 at 2200 Commerce Center Blvd, Fairborn. The drive-through clinic will be open on Wednesday, October 13 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., GCPH said.

This booster is only available for those who have had at least six months since completing the initial Pfizer vaccine. It is avaiable for the following populations:

People 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings

People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions

People ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions

People age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmissionbecause of their job or living situation

