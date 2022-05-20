GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Fairborn and Greene County have announced a partnership for the disbursement of ARPA funds which have been allocated specifically for nonprofits within the City of Fairborn and Greene County.

The City of Fairborn is planning to allocate $500,000 to assist nonprofits who apply and meet the guidelines of the program. In addition, Greene County has allocated $1 million in ARPA funding to aid non-profit organizations within the county.

“This is a great opportunity for us to assist the nonprofit organizations within the City of Fairborn as they continue to provide crucial services to the people of our community,” said Fairborn City Manager Rob Anderson.

“We are thrilled to partner with the City of Fairborn in order to get more money into the nonprofit sector. Those entities are the ones who are best positioned to provide direct services to members of our community who desperately need them. This collaboration is just one more example of how well our local governments work together to help our citizens,” said Greene County Administrator Brandon Huddleson.

Applications will be made available starting on Monday, May 23, via the Greene County Department of Development website. Nonprofit organizations may apply anytime between May 23 and June 30.

All the applications will be evaluated for compliance based on the ARPA guidelines and then passed through to either the City of Fairborn or Greene County.

If an individual or nonprofit has questions, please contact Eric Henry with Greene County at 937-562-5007.