GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Since the 1960’s Greene County Engineer Stephanie Goff says voters have continued voting for a Bridge Renewal Levy in Greene County.

“This allows us to do repairs, replacements of our bridges on all of our bridges. Those are bridges not only on our county roads but also on our township roads, and on our municipalities that are through roads,” said Goff.

The .25 mill renewal levy would cost tax payers a little under $1 million each year. Goff says if a homeowner’s house costs $100,000 or more, they’ll pay $8.75 a year. While Goff and other county leaders acknowledge county bridges remain in good overall shape, the goal is to maintain their condition.

“Overall the bridges are in good shape, but we do have a number of bridges that are going to be aging out around the same time. So, we also need to be ahead of that,” said Goff.

If the levy is renewed, it would last five years…expiring in 2025. Early voting for the November 2nd elections is underway. The Board of Elections was closed for Columbus Day, but reopens October 12th.