GREENE CO, Ohio (WDTN) — In Greene County, voters rejected a .25 percent sales tax to fund the construction of a combined jail and sheriff’s office. If passed, 25 cents for every $100 spent in Greene County would’ve gone toward the new building.

Sheriff Gene Fischer said, “it’s a little bit disappointing. This building is a hole in the wall.”

Sheriff Fischer said the sheriff’s office is more than 100-years-old, and the jail is over 50-years-old.

“This building itself is from 1929 and run down. It was built as a car dealership. It shouldn’t be a sheriff’s office. The old jail has been under a federal consent decree since 1929, which means it’s not even housing the people it was built to house,” he said.

Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays said the jail is unattractive to visitors. “Xenia would’ve been a huge benefactor of the jail moving. It would still be within the city limits, but just out of downtown. For us, it’s an eyesore. You come into town, and the first thing you see is the gym on top which is completely fenced in. It’s not a good look,” she said.

The sheriff is meeting with the Greene County Commission to look at other options for funding a new building.