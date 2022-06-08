DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new private school for low-income Dayton families is now accepting admission applications.

The Greater Dayton School is Ohio’s first private non-religious elementary school exclusively dedicated to under-resourced students.

The school is slated to open Aug. 1, 2022, and will serve 100 students in PreK through third grade during its first year at a temporary location.

The school aims to serve under-resourced students living in every corner of the Greater Dayton community, according to a June 8 release.

Applications are currently being accepted online.

“It has genuinely transformative potential,” said founding principal A.J. Stich. “We have the opportunity to do things differently. The end product is a super innovative model, individualizing the education experience for every kid, and it’s going to be incredibly impactful.”

The Greater Dayton School estimates investing $300,000 in each child’s education over the course of 10 years, nearly three times the national average.

“We have a core group of teachers and staff who are all in,” Stich said. “Their purpose is to serve kids from low-income backgrounds; it’s a calling to them. Some people just have that sense of calling for this work, and it’s been powerful to see.”

The revolutionary model aims to educate and provide instruction tailored to each student and wraparound clinic services, allowing kids to learn and grow to their full potential.

“Many schools say they try to educate the whole child. But the sad reality is they are mandated to teach just math, science, English,” Stich said. “There’s a whole group of teachers who want to educate the whole child, and we’re very fortunate we get to serve in that way.”

Construction of the Greater Dayton School’s state-of-the-art campus began at Deeds Point earlier this year. The $45 million facility, designed by the Moody Nolan architecture firm, will sit on 10 acres of land across from RiverScape Metro Park.

Admission criteria information can be found at greaterdaytonschool.org.