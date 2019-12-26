Greater Dayton LGBT Center hosts inclusive holiday dinner for community

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -The Greater Dayton LGBT Center hosted a holiday dinner for the community.

The Home for the Holidays dinner was an inclusive event designed to help connect those who might not have a family to be with for the holidays.

This is the second year that the center has opened its doors for those in need of company during the holiday.

The dinner hosts say they hope this event will help strengthen community bonds.

“We throw labels away and we welcome people; because, at the end of the day we’re all just people,” said Randy Phillips the executive director of the Greater Dayton LGBT Center.

“They may have lost their family, their friend, their pet… and this is an opportunity to be there, come together and have a meal. It’s an opportunity to be better as a community,” said Michael Knote, founder of Have a Gay Day, the cosponsor of the event.

