(WBAL) Two fishermen had the trip of a lifetime off the Maryland shore Monday, not because of what they caught, but rather, what they saw.
You can hear the excitement in their voices as a great white shark brushed up against their charter boat, Fish Finder, just miles off the Ocean City coastline.
Steven White recorded the video.
“All of a sudden, this big white shark showed up right as I’m sitting right next to the boat. It decided to swim around, give us a show for about 10 or 15 minutes,” he said.
“She showed up and every bit of 15- to 18-foot long, 2,000 to 3,000 pounds — just a massive animal,” White said.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Great white encounter caught on camera
- Ohio Statehouse resolution would be first in U.S. to declare racism a public health crisis
- Moraine to reopen parks, indoor track
- Illinois mayor says he won’t resign after video shows him grabbing man by the neck at protest
- Celina Police looking for person of interest