GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Cars belong outside — not inside — a hair salon, but that unspoken rule went unfollowed today at a Great Clips in Greenville.

According to Greenville’s police chief, a car crashed into a Great Clips located on 1520 Wagner Ave. at 10:02 a.m.

There is no confirmation on injuries as of now. An investigation is still ongoing and crews are still on the scene.