WASHINGTON, DC (WDTN) — If you own an electric vehicle, charging your car may soon be more convenient.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Transportation, $27.5 million dollars in grant funding is being awarded to 2 entities operating in Ohio.

Grants have been awarded to the Southeast Ohio Public Energy Council ($12.5 million) and the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency ($15 million). The awards will allow for the construction of 120 electric vehicle charging stations across the state of Ohio.

These projects will also allow for regional travel from Athens to Dayton and for charging stations to exist in “publicly owned and accessible locations,” respectively.

Ultimately, this is one piece of a larger nationwide program put in place by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. That same law made possible the $5 billion dollar investment — over five years — for the National EV Charging Network (NEVI) Formula Program.

These two components (the grant program and the NEVI formula program) are said to complement each other, serving as the foundation for “high-speed EV chargers along our nation’s highways,” according to the release.