CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — State grant funding is helping Centerville City Schools enhance safety measures across the district.

The first grant – $42,000 awarded by the Ohio Attorney General – was earmarked for installing the Raptor Visitor Management System in all school buildings, according to a release.

The system compares visitor identification to a database that contains registered sex offenders from all 50 states as well as local flags placed by the district.

“Once cleared through the Raptor system, a visitor badge is produced that includes the visitor’s name, photo, date and destination,” Director of Business Operations Chuck Cowgill said. “This gives us a consistent method to manage visitors who need access to our schools past the reception desk, and alerts personnel to certain potential threats.”

Centerville Safe, a local nonprofit that works, is assisting with purchasing extra materials needed for the Raptor system.

Two rounds of grant funding from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission will provide $533,000 to the district, which will be used to improve outside entrances.

“The OFCC grant gives us a significant amount of money to put toward security measures,” said Cowgill adding that planned improvements will affect all school buildings and could include projects such as adding key fobs and upgrading exterior doors.

Decisions about safety projects are based on security assessments that were conducted in district facilities over the past few years, which provided a baseline for each school’s current physical security. Three schools were evaluated by representatives from Ohio Homeland Security, and the remaining schools were reviewed by school resource officers from the Centerville Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are always evaluating district security measures to help keep our students and staff as safe as possible,” Cowgill said. “We know school safety is a priority for our entire school community, and we feel fortunate to have such a great partnership with law enforcement.”

More information about safety and security, including common questions about the Raptor Visitor Management System, can be found on the district’s website. In addition, information was mailed to all district families this week.