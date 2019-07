GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) - The Darke County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam they say has been around before but is making another appearance. A similar scam occurred at this time last year.

The Sheriff’s Office said this particular telephone scam involves a person identifying himself as Chief Deputy Mark Whittaker of the Darke County Sheriff's Office, trying to get money for what the caller says is “failing to report for jury duty or that a subpoena has been issued.” In cases such as these, the suspect will use the name of someone from the local community they are calling, according to the Sheriff’s Office, in an attempt to legitimize the scam.