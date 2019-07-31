Grandmother remembers Clark Co. toddler killed in fall from Florida condo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WDTN) – A Clark County family is mourning the loss of a 3-year-old boy who fell nine stories from a condominium balcony while on vacation in Florida.

Family members of Hunter Wilcox are advocating for child-proof locks on doors in high-rise buildings.

According to the toddler’s grandmother, Debra Wilcox, the family had just arrived at the Marisol Condominiums Saturday afternoon when the boy somehow got outside.

“He must have slid out the door and I think he just wanted to see the ocean,” Wilcox said. “He climbed up on the railing and he fell.”

Hunter had just turned three years old last month, Wilcox said.

“He was very rambunctious, and he loves Spiderman,” she said. “He used to dress in the little costumes all the time.”

A similar incident happened Monday in China. A toddler climbed over a railing on the sixth floor of a high rise and was rescued by falling into a blanket below.

In a Facebook message Tuesday, Wilcox told 2 NEWS she wants to see a requirement for child-proof locks on doors in high-rise buildings.

Wilcox also urges other families to take precautions.

“Make sure if you go and rent a place that there’s child-proof locks on the doors, and if you have little kids, don’t go nine floors up,” she said.

Police in Panama City Beach are still investigating, and so far, no arrests have been made, according to officials.

The company that owns the condominium complex, Marisol Owners Association, released a statement, which reads in part: “The loss of a child is heartbreaking and this tragedy has devastated us all. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts remain with them.”

A family member started a GoFundMe page to cover funeral expenses. The page has raised more than $5,000 as of Tuesday night.

