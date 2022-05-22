KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — It’s never too late to go back to school and one local woman proved that even in her senior years.

“I started college in 1965 when I was 18 years old, in San Antonio, where I’m from,” TAMUCT graduate Ethel Johnson said.

Ethel began her higher education career at a junior college. She then got married and after the possibility of her husband being sent to Vietnam during the conflict, the two were stationed at an army post in Germany.

“We started traveling, having children, four kids, you know, taking care of family,” she told FOX 44 News. “I used to go to school at night, I’d work where we go. Even gone to school in Europe, you know, wherever I go, Colorado, wherever I could go and took, took courses.”

Following a life full of travel and family, Ethel and her husband stayed in the Killeen area after his retirement from the army. After a health scare, he asked Ethel if she still wanted to get her degree and she said absolutely.

“Because I was retired, I would take my time,” she said. “I didn’t want a job, I just want to get my bachelor’s so I would take a class one class person master, sometimes two class per semester. I wasn’t in any hurry.”

Ethel’s daughter Theresa said it was a huge moment for their family to see her mom accomplish a goal she had for over fifty years.

“Me and my brother and my sisters, we were super ecstatic about her graduating and helping her with her cap and gown and everything,” Theresa said. “And I think I was more excited. I don’t I don’t know, I was more excited than I was because this is something that she had been wanting to do what she had been striving to do for so many years.”

And the icing on the cake, Ethel graduated with her grandson this past weekend.

Now, her husband is going to teach her how to golf and she is going to enjoy her retirement, but she’ll never forget the journey she took to accomplish her dreams.