DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An ice cream shop with Cincinnati roots is releasing a special flavor in honor of the 25th anniversary of the Flying Pig Marathon.

On April 28, Flying Pig Tracks ice cream will appear in pints in Greater’s Ice Cream scoop shops across the area, and later at select grocery stores and online.

This special pint is to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Flying Pig Marathon in Cincinnati, one of the largest marathons in the United States. This marathon is organized by Pig Works, a non-profit that hosts multiple races and events throughout the year. The marathon anniversary will be celebrated on May 5-6.

For more information on the marathon weekend and accompanying events, click here.