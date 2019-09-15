Graeter’s raising money to fight cancer

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Happening Sunday: free ice cream at Graeter’s helps a charity fight cancer. Graeter’s is holding the “Cones for the Cure” event at all its locations.

A portion of the proceeds go to an organization called “The Cure Starts Now”. They focus on finding a cure for child brain cancer.

Their goal is to raise $150,000 over seven days.

Store Manager Wil Barton says, “Graeter’s has been with them since the very beginning. Actually, the blueberry pie flavor is for his daughter.”

This is the 12th year for the event.

