DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Graeter’s Ice Cream’s first bonus flavor of the season has been released.

Strawberry Cheesecake, the first bonus flavor, has been released in Graeter’s scoop shops and online. This flavor is an indulgence of rich cheesecake ice cream mixed with strawberries and graham cracker pieces.

A secret that remains under lock and key until the day it’s released, guests can find the flavor at their local scoop shops, the Graeter’s app and the Graeter’s online store.

This year, five new bonus flavors will be released in Graeter’s scoop shops and online.

Each bonus flavor is considered a limited time only flavor, and once the flavor is gone, the flavor is retired for the year.